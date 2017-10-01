Raiders' David Amerson: Sustains possible concussion
Amerson exited Sunday's game against the Broncos and is being evaluated for a concussion.
Amerson's return is likely questionable at this point, but he also suffered a concussion in the Raiders' third preseason game and early last season as well, so hopefully he isn't illustrating concussion symptoms this time around.
