Raiders' David Amerson: Will not play Sunday
Amerson (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Amerson did not practice this week after sustaining the injury in last Thursday's victory over the Chiefs. Rookie Gareon Conley (shin) has been ruled out as well, leaving TJ Carrie and Dexter McDonald to shoulder significantly larger roles against the Bills.
