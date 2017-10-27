Amerson (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Amerson did not practice this week after sustaining the injury in last Thursday's victory over the Chiefs. Rookie Gareon Conley (shin) has been ruled out as well, leaving TJ Carrie and Dexter McDonald to shoulder significantly larger roles against the Bills.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...