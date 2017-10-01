Play

Amerson (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Amerson exited earlier in the afternoon to be evaluated for a concussion so this is not a good sign. There was no official announcement confirming that the 24-year-old sustained a concussion, but with his concussion history this is a worrisome situation, regardless.

