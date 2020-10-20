Irving signed a contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Irving was handed an indefinite suspension by the NFL in March of 2019 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The league conditionally reinstated the defensive tackle last Friday, and he's found a new home in Las Vegas. Irving hasn't played since 2018, but he's been a dependable pass rusher with eight sacks over the past 10 games. The Raiders' defensive line hasn't been up to par this year, and depending on how quickly Irving can acclimate, he could be a real boost as the team makes a playoff push.