The Raiders claimed Sharpe off waivers Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe was waived by the Texans earlier this week, and Oakland swooped in to claim the second-year pro. With Kolton Miller (knee) and Kelechi Osemele (knee) both nursing injuries, Sharpe could realistically find an immediate role on the Raiders' offensive line.

