Sharpe (calf) did not practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe was limited in Wednesday's practice, and he's now downgraded to sitting out entirely. The third-year pro will have one more opportunity to shake his calf issue ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Bengals, but he's currently trending toward sitting out Week 11.

