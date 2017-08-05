Sharpe was seen wearing a walking boot following Thursday's practice, and subsequently watched Friday's from the sideline, Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Sharpe is reportedly "banged up," so the Raiders are presumably giving him a little time to heal up. The fourth-round pick projects to provide depth behind Donald Penn and Austin Howard this season.

