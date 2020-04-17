Raiders' David Sharpe: Signs RFA tender
Sharpe signed his contract tender with the Raiders on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Sharpe will play under roughly a $2.1 million salary in 2020. He stands to serve a depth role on the Raiders' offensive line for the 2020 campaign.
