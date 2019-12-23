Play

Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Sharpe will start at right tackle for Sunday's game against Denver, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sharpe took over at right tackle last week against the Chargers, out-snapping Brandon Parker 49-20. Sharpe has came a long way since he was a healthy scratch for Week 15, and will be tasked with slowing down a tough Broncos' pass rush.

