Carter (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Carter was deemed questionable for the season opener due to a knee injury that popped up Wednesday, but he'll be good to go. With the Chargers last year, Carter caught 46 of 65 targets for 538 yards and three scores, but he's behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow in Las Vegas. However, Carter is expected to handle both punt and kick returns for the Raiders.