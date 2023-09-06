Carter (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
It's a new issue for Carter, whose status for Week 1 now appears to be in jeopardy. If the vet misses any time, Las Vegas will probably just lean that much harder on Hunter Renfrow to run out of the slot.
