Carter and the Raiders agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
During his lone season with the Chargers in 2022, the well-traveled Carter caught 46 passes (on 65 targets) for 538 yards and three touchdowns. With Las Vegas, the soon-to-be 30-year-old Carter is slated to give the team added depth at wide receiver behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow, while also providing the Raiders with another option in the return game.
More News
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Injures ankle Saturday•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Could benefit from Williams absence•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Solid in finale•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Picks up production•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Next to nothing once again•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Limited to 12 offensive snaps•