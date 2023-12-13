Carter played two of the Raiders' 54 snaps on offense in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings and returned one kickoff for 16 yards and four punts for 39 yards.

After establishing career highs with 44 catches and 538 receiving yards in 17 games with the Chargers in 2022, Carter has barely factored into the Raiders' plans at receiver upon joining the club on a one-year deal this offseason. He's been active for all 13 of Las Vegas' games, but he's produced a 3-36-0 receiving line on six targets while playing just 88 snaps on offense. Carter is still locked in as the Raiders' top kickoff and punt returner, but any opportunities he might earn on offense are likely tied to the health of Las Vegas' top three wideouts (Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow).