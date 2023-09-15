Carter (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game in Buffalo, while fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) has been ruled out.

Carter trended in the right direction all week, upgrading to limited participation Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice, and practicing fully Friday to shed the injury designation. In addition to returning kickoffs and punts on special teams, Carter's a candidate to see increased action alongside Davante Adams in Meyers' absence, though Hunter Renfrow, Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Tucker could also earn more attention from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against the Bills.