Carter caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers. He also returned five punts for 44 yards.

Carter's punt return duties kept him busy on special teams, but offensively he logged just eight snaps to rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker's 12. Carter has been targeted once in each of the Raiders' first three games, while Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers continue to command a majority of the looks from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion).