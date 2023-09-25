Carter caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers. He also returned five punts for 44 yards.
Carter's punt return duties kept him busy on special teams, but offensively he logged just eight snaps to rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker's 12. Carter has been targeted once in each of the Raiders' first three games, while Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers continue to command a majority of the looks from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion).
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Targeted once in loss•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Healthy for Week 2 unlike Meyers•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Mixes into practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: One catch in season opener•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Available for Week 1•