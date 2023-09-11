Carter caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Carter's only catch in the season opener came on the Raiders' final drive of the contest, and he ultimately played just 10 snaps on offense. Fellow receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers combined for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions, but the latter sustained a head injury and will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to suit up against the Bills in Week 2. If Meyers remains sidelined, Carter and Hunter Renfrow could see their roles expand.