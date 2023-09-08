Carter (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran wideout and return man was limited in practice all week. Carter set career-highs as a receiver with the Chargers last season, turning 65 targets into a 46/538/3 line. He's slated to be a depth piece on offense in Las Vegas this year.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Finds work in Vegas•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Injures ankle Saturday•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Could benefit from Williams absence•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Solid in finale•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Picks up production•