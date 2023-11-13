Carter rushed once for 15 yards in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets. He also returned three punts for 49 yards and one kickoff for 25 yards.

Carter continues to get a majority of his work in the return game, playing just seven offensive snaps for the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. His 15-yard run was good enough to move the chains on a fourth and one from Las Vegas' own 44-yard line in the fourth quarter, but Carter's touch volume figures to remain limited against the Dolphins in Week 11.