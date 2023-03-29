The Raiders have agreed to terms with Carter, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

In 2022, his lone season with the Chargers, Carter caught 46 passes (on 65 targets) for 538 yards and three touchdowns. With Las Vegas, Carter -- who turns 30 next month -- is slated to give the team added depth at wide receiver behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow, while also providing the Raiders with utility as both a kickoff or punt return option.