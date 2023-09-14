Carter (knee) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.

Carter dealt with a knee issue throughout last week, logging a trio of limited practices. He was able to play against Denver on Sunday, however, finishing with nine offensive snaps and catching his only target for five yards. It's not a promising sign that the offseason acquisition is beginning this week with a DNP, though he'll have two days to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's contest in Buffalo.

