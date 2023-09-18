Carter was unable to haul in his only target in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.

Carter returned one kickoff for 23 yards, but he logged just nine offensive snaps despite fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) missing the contest. Davante Adams left early with a possible concussion of his own Sunday, so the Raiders could be even thinner at the position against the Steelers in Week 3. If Meyers and Adams remain sidelined, Carter might see additional work alongside Hunter Renfrow, Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Tucker.