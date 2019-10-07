Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Collects first TD of season
Washington rushed for 17 yards and a touchdown on six carries in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bears. He also caught all three of his targets for 19 receiving yards.
Washington averaged a measly 2.8 yards per carry while rookie Josh Jacobs once again stole the show with 143 total yards and a pair of rushing scores, but the former continues to outpace fellow backup Jalen Richard in terms of production. Washington found the end zone against Chicago for the first time this season, though he's still been limited to 15 or less offensive snaps in each of the Raiders' first five contests. The Raiders' road trip continues in Week 7 at Green Bay following the team's upcoming bye.
