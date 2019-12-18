Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Could lead backfield in Week 16

Washington is expected to lead the Raiders' Week 16 rushing attack after coach Jon Gruden ruled Josh Jacobs (shoulder) out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

While Jacobs was sidelined in the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Titans, Washington led the team with 14 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and added six catches for 43 yards on seven targets. Given that Jacobs' fractured right shoulder is still a lingering concern, Washington should have another chance at seeing extended action this weekend. Jalen Richard should also see an expanded profile on offense, with most of his opportunities likely to come on passing downs.