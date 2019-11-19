Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Dealt four touches in nine snaps

Washington caught two passes on as many targets for 14 yards, but he also lost one yard on two carries in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.

Washington has now picked up seven yards or less on the ground in three consecutive contests, and he hasn't logged a double-digit offensive snap count since Week 7. Rookie Josh Jacobs, who tallied 124 total yards against the Bengals, will continue to see a bulk of the work out of the Raiders' backfield again in Week 12 against the Jets.