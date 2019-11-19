Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Dealt four touches in nine snaps
Washington caught two passes on as many targets for 14 yards, but he also lost one yard on two carries in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.
Washington has now picked up seven yards or less on the ground in three consecutive contests, and he hasn't logged a double-digit offensive snap count since Week 7. Rookie Josh Jacobs, who tallied 124 total yards against the Bengals, will continue to see a bulk of the work out of the Raiders' backfield again in Week 12 against the Jets.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Uninvolved in Week 10•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 28 yards in win•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Logs just nine offensive snaps•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Season high in total offense Sunday•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Collects first TD of season•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Logs full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...