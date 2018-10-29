Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Dealt one carry in 2018 debut

Washington rushed for four yards on one carry in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.

Washington made an appearance on just two offensive snaps during his 2018 season debut, while fellow running backs Doug Martin and Jalen Richard combined for 25 total touches. Both Martin and Richard averaged more than five yards per carry, so expect another limited role for Washington in Week 9 against the 49ers on Thursday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories