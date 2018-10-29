Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Dealt one carry in 2018 debut
Washington rushed for four yards on one carry in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.
Washington made an appearance on just two offensive snaps during his 2018 season debut, while fellow running backs Doug Martin and Jalen Richard combined for 25 total touches. Both Martin and Richard averaged more than five yards per carry, so expect another limited role for Washington in Week 9 against the 49ers on Thursday night.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Expected to make 2018 debut•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: No longer on injury report•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Inactive Week 2•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Questionable against Denver•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Returns to limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8