Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Dealt six carries in Minnesota
Washington rushed for 22 yards on six carries in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings.
Washington was handed the rock on six of his nine offensive snaps played, but the reserve running back averaged just 3.7 yards per carry while the entire Raiders backfield struggled to get much going against a stout defense in Minnesota. Rookie Josh Jacobs continues to serve as Oakland's primary rusher, but a versatile Jalen Richard actually led the crew in snaps as the silver and black played a majority of the contest from behind.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 35 yards in loss•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Gains eight yards•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Hits paydirt in preseason win•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: May be odd man out•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Underwhelming 2018 campaign•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Barely used in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...