Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Dealt six carries in Minnesota

Washington rushed for 22 yards on six carries in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings.

Washington was handed the rock on six of his nine offensive snaps played, but the reserve running back averaged just 3.7 yards per carry while the entire Raiders backfield struggled to get much going against a stout defense in Minnesota. Rookie Josh Jacobs continues to serve as Oakland's primary rusher, but a versatile Jalen Richard actually led the crew in snaps as the silver and black played a majority of the contest from behind.