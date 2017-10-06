Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Washington (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Washington was limited in the Raiders' final practice of the week Friday, which came on the heels of limited showings Wednesday and Thursday. The lack of a full practice this week fogs Washington's availability a bit heading into Sunday, but even at optimal health, he hasn't proven to be a major factor in the Raiders' struggling backfield. Through the first four games, he's carried the ball 11 times for 28 yards while gaining 57 yards through the air on 10 catches.
