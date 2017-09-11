Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Earns five touches against Titans

Washington gained just four yards on three carries to go along with two catches for 18 yards on two targets during Sunday's win over the Titans.

Washington couldn't get anything going on the ground as he averaged just 1.3 yards per carry on three rushes, but he made up for it in the passing game as he hauled in both of his targets from quarterback Derek Carr. Fellow backup Jalen Richard ran for 22 yards on five carries behind starter Marshawn Lynch, though Richard saw two less snaps than Washington's 16. The Raiders elected to ease Lynch back into action throughout the middle portion of the game, but gave him a full workload down the stretch in the fourth quarter as he ultimately ended up with 18 carries and one reception. With so many mouths to feed in Oakland's potent offense, Washington's fantasy value remains limited to deeper leagues.