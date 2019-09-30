Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Eight touches in 13 snaps

Washington rushed for 18 yards on six carries and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts.

Washington logged only 13 of 67 offensive snaps, but he still earned eight touches despite the limited playing time. Rookie Josh Jacobs emerged for 79 yards on 17 rushing attempts to go along with 29 receiving yards on a pair of targets, retaining his status as the clear-cut primary option out of the Raiders' backfield. Washington's output figures to remain pedestrian while Jacobs is at full strength, but the former has accounted for more touches than fellow backup Jalen Richard in each of Oakland's first four games.