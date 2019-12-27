Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Expected to fill in for Jacobs
Washington is expected to act as the Raiders' lead option out of the backfield Sunday against the Broncos with Josh Jacobs (shoulder/illness) listed as doubtful for the contest.
While Jacobs was sidelined for the second time in three games in the Raiders' 24-17 win over the Chargers in Week 16, Washington stepped into a featured role, logging a career-high 23 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and adding two receptions for 21 yards. Jacobs is likely in line for another absence after failing to practice this week, setting the stage for Washington to once again pace the Oakland backfield while Jalen Richard looms as a change-of-pace alternative. Washington should dominate the carries if the contest is reasonably competitive, though he could lose out on work to Richard if the Raiders fall behind early and are forced into a pass-happy game script.
