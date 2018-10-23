Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Expected to make 2018 debut

Washington is expected to make his 2018 debut Sunday against the Colts, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Washington spent the first couple weeks of the season recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery before becoming a consistent healthy scratch since late September. Expect this to change Week 8 with Marshawn Lynch (groin) having landed on IR, leaving Doug Martin and Jalen Richard at the top of the running back depth chart. Washington is by no means in line for a significant amount of touches, but an injury to Martin or Richard would diversify the former's role in a struggling offense.