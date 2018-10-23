Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Expected to make 2018 debut
Washington is expected to make his 2018 debut Sunday against the Colts, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Washington spent the first couple weeks of the season recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery before becoming a consistent healthy scratch since late September. Expect this to change Week 8 with Marshawn Lynch (groin) having landed on IR, leaving Doug Martin and Jalen Richard at the top of the running back depth chart. Washington is by no means in line for a significant amount of touches, but an injury to Martin or Richard would diversify the former's role in a struggling offense.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: No longer on injury report•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Inactive Week 2•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Questionable against Denver•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Returns to limited practice•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Out Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...