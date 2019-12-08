Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Extra work on tap Week 14
Washington is in line for a sharp increase in workload Week 14 against the Titans with Josh Jacobs (shoulder) declared inactive for the contest.
Washington should see a bump up from the single-digit carries he's logged in every game this season with Jacobs out of action, although backfield mate Jalen Richard will be around to share in the workload. The Raiders come into Week 14 with the seventh-highest rushing play percentage (45.5) in the league, although it remains to be seen if coach Jon Gruden will lean that heavily on the ground attack with the star rookie sitting.
