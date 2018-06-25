Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Facing tough competition

Washington is part of a deep Oakland backfield, with Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard also on the roster, Doug Williams of NBC Bay Area reports.

Lynch is locked in as the Week 1 starter, but he'll likely give way to Washington or Richard on passing downs, and Martin is also in the mix to earn a role. Washington could lose his roster spot if he doesn't win the passing-down job, after averaging just 2.7 yards on 57 carries and 5.8 yards on 34 catches last season. Washington, Richard, Martin and undrafted rookie Chris Warren may end up competing for just two spots.