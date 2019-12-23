Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Fills in well

Washington carried the ball 23 times for 85 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 16 win over the Chargers. He also added two receptions for 21 yards.

Washington received 23 of the team's 29 total carries in the absence of Josh Jacobs (shoulder). Though he didn't produce many chunk gains -- his longest rush went for 13 yards and came on the final play of the game -- Washington managed to surpass 100 total yards for the second time in his career. Jacobs has yet to be ruled out for the team's Week 17 matchup against the Broncos, leaving Washington's potential role in flux.