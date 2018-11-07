Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Gains 27 yards
Washington rushed for 27 yards on five carries during Thursday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.
Suiting up for just the second time this season, Washington increased his carry total from one to five on Thursday. With Marshawn Lynch on IR, Washington figures to be the second ball carrier behind Doug Martin while Jalen Richard serves as the scatback. A handful of carries without much action in the passing game probably doesn't provide much value on a free-falling Oakland team, even against a middle-of-the-pack Chargers run defense Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Dealt one carry in 2018 debut•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Expected to make 2018 debut•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: No longer on injury report•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Inactive Week 2•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Questionable against Denver•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...