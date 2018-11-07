Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Gains 27 yards

Washington rushed for 27 yards on five carries during Thursday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

Suiting up for just the second time this season, Washington increased his carry total from one to five on Thursday. With Marshawn Lynch on IR, Washington figures to be the second ball carrier behind Doug Martin while Jalen Richard serves as the scatback. A handful of carries without much action in the passing game probably doesn't provide much value on a free-falling Oakland team, even against a middle-of-the-pack Chargers run defense Sunday.