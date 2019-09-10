Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Gains eight yards
Washington ran for eight yards on two carries during Monday's 24-16 win over Denver.
Oakland was effective in the running game Monday, even without its two starting guards. While that could be good news for Washington as a rotational back, rookie Josh Jacobs' 113-yard performance has to lead to some doubt as to how much of a rotation there will actually be. Washington may be listed as RB2 on the depth chart, but a Week 1 24-2 difference between Jacobs' touches and Washington's is further evidence that the difference between RB1 and RB2 is wider in Oakland than many other clubs.
