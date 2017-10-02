Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Generally uninvolved during Week 4 loss

Washington rushed for four yards on one carry and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Washington saw a season-low in both offensive snaps (six) and touches (one) during Sunday's loss as the Raiders' offense failed to produce on the ground for a second consecutive week. With starting veteran Marshawn Lynch unable to get much going behind an underwhelming offensive line thus far, the reserve duo of Washington and Jalen Richard could be in line for additional carries in Week 5 against the Ravens in their usual change-of-pace roles as they look to provide any sort of spark.