Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Gets more work sans Martin

Washington rushed 12 times for 39 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Cardinals.

Active for just the fourth time in 2018, Washington doubled up his rushing attempts total from his prior three appearances. The increased workload was owed almost entirely to starting tailback Doug Martin sitting out the entire second half with an ankle injury, with scatback Jalen Richard (11 carries, three receptions) also benefiting from a spike in touch total as well. Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Martin is scheduled to undergo further evaluation Monday, which should shed light on his availability for the Raiders' next game Week 12 against the Ravens. If the injury forces Martin to miss time, Washington would have a good shot at maintaining a double-digit carry count, though as the more dynamic runner and pass catcher, Richard would likely be the more appealing fantasy commodity of the two healthy backs.

