Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Getting second-string snaps

Washington has been getting the Raiders' second-team reps at running back during training camp, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Washington and fellow second-year tailback Jalen Richard have jockeyed for positioning on Oakland's depth chart since entering the league. Last season, it was behind Latavius Murray, but Marshawn Lynch figures to occupy the Raiders' starting spot this term. While that leaves Washington behind one player, capping his fantasy upside, the fact that he's edging Richard early on is still encouraging. In 14 games as rookie, Washington averaged 5.4 yards per carry en route to 467 rushing yards and two scores, and caught 17 of 23 targets for 114 receiving yards.