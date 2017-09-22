Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Good to go in Week 3
Washington (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday night's game at Washington.
A fog was hanging over Washington's status due to back-to-back limited practices to begin Week 3 preparations, but any doubt about his availability vanished with the release of Friday's injury report. Expect Washington to continue acting as a change-of-pace option to Marshawn Lynch, which has so far translated to nine carries for 24 yards and five receptions (on five targets) for 33 yards through two contests.
