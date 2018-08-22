Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Has arthroscopic surgery
Washington is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Washington likely will miss the rest of the preseason, but coach Jon Gruden suggested the knee injury won't kill the 25-year-old's chances of making the 53-man roster. Washington is competing for one or two spots with Jalen Richard and undrafted rookie Chris Warren.
