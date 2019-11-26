Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Held in check vs. Jets
Washington rushed for 19 yards on six carries and caught his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.
Washington's 13 offensive snaps Sunday were the most he's seen since Week 7 in Green Bay, but the reserve running back notched a measly average of 2.7 yards per touch against the Jets. The Raiders' offense will look to get back on track against the Chiefs, while continuing to rely on rookie Josh Jacobs out of the backfield.
