Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Held to four touches

Washington rushed for eight yards on three carries and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.

Washington was dealt a season high 12 carries in the Raiders' Week 11 win over the Cardinals, but saw his role reduced Sunday as starter Doug Martin was able to play through a minor ankle injury. Washington's fantasy value also continues to be limited by pass-catching complement Jalen Richard, who has seen at least four targets in nine straight games. Oakland is now slated to host a Chiefs defense that is giving up 5.0 yards per carry.