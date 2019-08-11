Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Hits paydirt in preseason win
Washington ran for 24 yards and a touchdown on six carries, while adding two receptions for 21 yards during Saturday's 14-3 win against Los Angeles.
Washington's stock in Oakland has been fading ever since his rookie season of 2016. The Raiders invested a fifth-round pick in the Texas Tech product, and he seemed to have a future with the franchise after rushing for 5.4 yards per attempt and racking up 582 scrimmage yards as Oakland made its first playoff appearance in 14 years. Over the past two seasons, however, Washington has seen his carries dip from 87 to 57 to 30, while his per-rush average has decreased to 3.1 yards per attempt. With Josh Jacobs, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard all currently ahead of him on the depth chart, Washington aims to continue producing this preseason so he can secure a spot on the active roster for a fourth straight year -- an outcome that remains possible but far from a foregone conclusion at this point.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: May be odd man out•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Underwhelming 2018 campaign•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Barely used in win•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Uninvolved in Week 15 loss•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Lousy against division foe•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Held to four touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...