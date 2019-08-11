Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Hits paydirt in preseason win

Washington ran for 24 yards and a touchdown on six carries, while adding two receptions for 21 yards during Saturday's 14-3 win against Los Angeles.

Washington's stock in Oakland has been fading ever since his rookie season of 2016. The Raiders invested a fifth-round pick in the Texas Tech product, and he seemed to have a future with the franchise after rushing for 5.4 yards per attempt and racking up 582 scrimmage yards as Oakland made its first playoff appearance in 14 years. Over the past two seasons, however, Washington has seen his carries dip from 87 to 57 to 30, while his per-rush average has decreased to 3.1 yards per attempt. With Josh Jacobs, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard all currently ahead of him on the depth chart, Washington aims to continue producing this preseason so he can secure a spot on the active roster for a fourth straight year -- an outcome that remains possible but far from a foregone conclusion at this point.