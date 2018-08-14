Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Impressive in preseason opener
Washington ran for 38 yards on six carries during Friday's preseason win over the Lions.
Washington, who averaged 6.3 yards per carry Friday, also forced two missed tackles in just six rushes and had 5.3 yards after contact per attempt according to Pro Football Focus. Washington is entrenched in a four-man battle for three roster spots at running back behind starter Marshawn Lynch, while Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and Chris Warren are on display as Washington's competition.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Returns to practice•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Tending to personal issue•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Facing tough competition•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals three yards in season finale•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Two touches in Week 16•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Four touches in Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...