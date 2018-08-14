Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Impressive in preseason opener

Washington ran for 38 yards on six carries during Friday's preseason win over the Lions.

Washington, who averaged 6.3 yards per carry Friday, also forced two missed tackles in just six rushes and had 5.3 yards after contact per attempt according to Pro Football Focus. Washington is entrenched in a four-man battle for three roster spots at running back behind starter Marshawn Lynch, while Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and Chris Warren are on display as Washington's competition.