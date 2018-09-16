Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Inactive in Week 2

Washington (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Broncos.

The change-of-pace back has apparently failed to make sufficient progress from offseason surgery, although he at least made a return to practice this past week. Jalen Richard, who particularly excelled in the passing game during the Week 1 blowout defeat to the Rams, will once again serve as the complementary option behind Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin.

More News
Our Latest Stories