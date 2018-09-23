Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Inactive Sunday
Washington (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the Raiders' official site reports.
Washington was removed from the injury report this past week after recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, but he'll be kept inactive Sunday as Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard handle the backfield duties.
