Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Injury surfaces Wednesday
Washington (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Washington out-touched Jalen Richard eight to five in this past Sunday's win over the Colts, and he could continue to push for Richard for the No. 2 role. His issue doesn't seem serious since he's still participating in some fashion, but it's worth monitoring since starter Josh Jacobs (elbow) was also limited in this practice session. If Jacobs can't go Sunday versus the Bears, Washington may see a hefty increase in usage.
