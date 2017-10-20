Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Leads backfield in Lynch's absence Thursday
Washington rushed nine times for 33 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for seven yards in Thursday's 31-30 win over the Chiefs.
Washington and backfield mate Jalen Richard drew even in carries on the night following the second-quarter ejection of Marshawn Lynch, but he outperformed Richard on the ground by getting into the end zone for the first time this season. The 24-year-old also logged season highs in carries and rushing yardage, but both he and Richard remain as complementary options for the time being any time that Lynch is helming the backfield.
