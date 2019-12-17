Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Light workload with Jacobs back
Washington rushed six times for 16 yards and caught two of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.
Coming off a productive Week 14 where Washington posted 96 yards from scrimmage, six receptions and a score while Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was out, Washington resumed a depth role with Jacobs back in the fold Sunday. Jacobs was a bell cow, turning 26 touches into 109 yards while Washington and Jalen Richard were left with the scraps. Coach Jon Gruden said Jacobs' shoulder is still an issue, so Washington remains a serviceable handcuff for this Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, who have allowed 4.1 yards per carry this year.
